Left Menu
Development News Edition

One civilian dead, over a dozen injured in protests after Naikoo's death

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:35 IST
One civilian dead, over a dozen injured in protests after Naikoo's death

One civilian was killed in a protest that broke out in a village in Awantipora after the killing of Reyaz Naikoo, a most wanted terrorist and the so-called chief of banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, officials said on Wednesday. Protestors pelted stones at the security forces when they were withdrawing from the encounter site at Beighpora in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, 40 kms from here.

The civilian was buried after the necessary formalities were completed by the hospital authorities, they said. Taking a cue from North Kashmir where authorities did not handover the body of a 14-year-old boy who was killed in cross fire to his family members to avoid a large gathering at the funeral, the local residents kept the death of the civilian a secret till the time of his burial.

Mohammad Hazim Bhat, 14, was killed in a brief shootout when militants opened fire on a CRPF patrol party at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the north Kashmir district on Monday. Three CRPF jawans were killed in the incident, police said, adding that a civilian, Bhat, was also found dead at the scene of the incident. However, Bhat's body was not handed over to his family and instead was laid to rest in a graveyard more than 30 kilometres away from his village.

At least four other persons have suffered bullet injuries and 12 others were admitted to the hospital with pellet wounds, they said, adding, the condition of all of them was stable. Naikoo, who had been evading arrest for the last eight years, was killed in an encounter with security forces this afternoon along with a fellow terrorist.

In a separate encounter in the same district, security forces carried out a cordon and search operation at Sarshali following intelligence inputs that terrorists were hiding there. During the cordon and search operations, terrorists fired at the approaching police party and in the ensuing encounter two terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba terror group were killed.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Over 40 million in West Africa face food shortages with COVID-19 restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fitbit starts study to test if devices can detect irregular heart rhythms

Fitbit Inc on Wednesday launched a virtual study to test if its wearable devices can detect irregular heart rhythms or atrial fibrillation.The hardware to detect irregular beats is present in FitBits devices, but is not available to consume...

South Africa opposed to liquidation of national airline SAA - minister

South Africa does not want a fire sale of the assets of troubled national airline SAA nor for the carrier to be liquidated, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday.Gordhan told a parliamentary committee that the governm...

Delhi: Highest jump in COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 65

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Delhi mounted to 5,532 on Wednesday after 428 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike so far, the government said. The death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic ...

Facebook names oversight board, including former Denmark PM

A year and a half after announcing its creation, Facebook has named the initial 20 members of its oversight board, a quasi-independent panel that is to make decisions on thorny issues. The boards members were named by Facebook and hail from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020