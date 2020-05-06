Prepaid meters will be installed in every household by 2023: UP Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma

State Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma, on Wednesday, issued necessary guidelines for how maximum benefits should be given to consumers in the next four years. He said that the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is continuously working towards liberating consumers from the problems of wrong bills and meter reading. For this, the government will install smart meters in every house of the state by March 31, 2023.

"In the coming years, consumers will have recharge options according to their consumption. They will also be able to recharge electricity meter like mobile on one click," the minister said at a vision-mission review of Energy Department at Shakti Bhavan here. Sharma instructed the officials to chalk out an action plan to implement the technology in consumer services and everyday activities of the corporation and implement it in a phased manner. He said that using technology is the best medium for a corruption-free transparent system. Therefore, the use of technology should be encouraged in all tasks, he added. (ANI)