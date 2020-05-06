Vice President Naidu extends greeting on even of Buddha Purnima

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday greeted people on the eve of Buddha Purnima, saying everybody needs to follow the principles of universal love, tolerance and compassion in these testing times

"We must also show our gratitude to the frontline warriors, who are risking their lives to save others in this battle against coronavirus," he said. In his message, he said Lord Buddha inspired humanity to follow the path of truth, righteousness and honesty. "His teachings have shown the path of liberating people through spiritual awakening. His message of peace, truth and compassion enlightened the world and is relevant for all times," the vice president said.

In these testing times of COVID-19 pandemic, Naidu said, "We all need to follow the principles of universal love, tolerance and compassion and extend a helping hand to the needy and poor." PTI NAB TIRTIR