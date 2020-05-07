Left Menu
EOW registers case against suspended IPS officer in trust case

PTI | Rpr | Updated: 07-05-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 00:00 IST
Chhattisgarhs Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against three persons, including suspended IPS officer Mukesh Gupta, for allegedly committing financial irregularities through a trust, officials said on Wednesday. The case was registered on Tuesday against Gupta, his father Jaideo Gupta and Dr Deepshikha Agrawal after investigation into alleged misuse of funds at Miki Memorial Trust, an EOW official here said.

While Jaideo is the head of the trust, Dr Agrawal was among its trustees and Director of MGM Eye Institute being run by the trust, he said. They were booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, he said.

In 2002, the 1988-batch IPS officer Gupta allegedly set up Miki Memorial Trust, named after eye surgeon Dr Miki Mehta who died in suspicious circumstances in 2001, with his father Jaideo as the trust's head, he said. The trust allegedly received huge donations not only from within India but from foreign entities too, however the details were never shared with the state government or the concerned authority, he said.

The trust set up MGM Eye Institute hospital in 2004 on Vidhansabha road here by allegedly violating building norms of the Municipality Act, he said. The trust then borrowed a term loan of Rs 3 crore for procuring medical equipment for the hospital and cash credit loan of Rs 10 lakh from State Bank of Indias Bayron Bazar branch by mortgaging the hospitals building in 2004, but later defaulted on repayment.

But the officer allegedly misused his position to ward off any action by the bank, said the EOW official. The trio are also accused of hatching a conspiracy and obtaining a grant of Rs 3 crore from the state government by undertaking to performing free cataract surgeries for the poor and treating common people and government employees at low cost.

But the trust used the grant in settling its bank loan, he said. The action was taken based on the complaint of Manik Mehta, the brother of late Dr Miki Mehta, he added.

Mukesh Gupta refuted the charges and termed the FIR as "false" and "fictitious". "I am not a trustee of the (MGM) hospital. My father and Dr Agrawal are trustees in their individual capacities," he said in a statement.

The loan of Rs 3 crore was taken from the SBI to purchase medical equipment which went NPA, and it was repaid rightfully when the government gave a grant of Rs 3 crore, he said. The government was informed about the loan becoming NPA and so the grant was given by the government and the file was duly processed at all levels, he said.

