Sisodia directs officers to ensure smooth functioning of permitted economic activities

The Delhi government has directed its officers to ensure smooth operation of permitted economic activities in the city after complaints about obstructions in opening of private offices and in works of self-employed service providers. In a note to the Chief Secretary, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia instructed him to ensure the permitted activities in allowed hours of work begins at once.

"All district magistrates and deputy magistrates be accordingly instructed to give message to all enforcement officers to come with mindset of facilitators of permitted economic activities," Sisodia said in the note. He said the government has received complaints about private offices not being allowed to open in district centres like Nehru Place, besides offices of Chartered Accountants and lawyers. He said complaints have also been received about additional restrictions being put in place by DMs and DCPs on opening of units in industrial areas, and RWAs prescribing their own rules on entry of maids, plumbers and other such self-employed service providers.

"These instances are absolutely unacceptable," he said. Sisodia said it is duty of DMs to ensure that economic activities in the city commenced as per the guidelines of the Delhi government and the Centre.