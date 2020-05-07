COVID-19: Delhi records highest spike in a day; people coming from outside to undergo quarantine

The national capital on Wednesday recorded 428 fresh cases of coronavirus, the highest spike in a day, as the total number of coronavirus cases reached 5,532, according to a health bulletin issued by the government. One more death was reported, taking the overall tally of fatalities to 65, the bulletin added. Delhi now has 3,925 active cases, while 1,542 people have recovered from the disease so far. Sunday had recorded 427 fresh cases. On Tuesday night, the virus also claimed the life of a 31-year-old Delhi Police constable, a first such case in the city police. There are 87 containment zones in the national capital. Thirteen containment zones have been de-contained. The Delhi government also issued guidelines for the screening and handling of passengers on their return to the city as per which they will be isolated in a paid facility for 14 days, while 4,000 Tablighi Jamaat members who have completed their required quarantine at different centres were ordered to be released.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain issued an order which also states that Tablighi Jamaat members who are named and needed in investigation in the Nizamuddin incident will be sent to Delhi Police's custody. In a bid to restart operations in industrial areas which have been under lockdown since March 23, a few district magistrates also issued detailed guidelines for opening of units and in situ construction with no outside workers.

It has also prescribed downloading of the 'Arogya Setu' mobile app by all workers and employees for alerts on proximity of coronavirus positive persons. The government also issued guidelines for the screening and handling of passengers on their return to the city airport from abroad in repatriation flights amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

In an order, the Delhi heath department said this is in view of the planned phased return of Indian nationals stranded abroad by the Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with the Indian Missions overseas. The order issued by the Delhi health secretary said the guidelines have been issued to mitigate the possibility of spread of COVID-19.

Passengers returning to Delhi airport will be quarantined in a paid facility for 14 days from their date of arrival, the order said. Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on Tuesday. On the release of Tablighi Jamaat members, officials said, "All others need to be sent back to their home states. For this, Delhi government's home department has been asked to get in touch with resident commissioners of the states." According to the government, Delhi has currently around 4,000 Tablighi members in quarantine centres in the national capital.

"Around 900 belong to Delhi while rest are from other states. A majority of them hail from Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Delhi government is already in touch with other state governments to make transport arrangement for their return," they said. Thousands of Tablighi Jamaat members had been taken out of its Markaz (centre) at Nizamuddin here where they had gathered for a religious congregation. The area became a major hotspot after a number of members tested positive for coronavirus.

Several Tablighi Jamaat members who have recovered from coronavirus have also donated their plasma to be used for the plasma therapy of other patients. The government also launched a Twitter handle for addressing COVID-19 related queries and complaints of the people. The handle @DelhiVsCorona will ensure authentic information about the disease and serve as a one-stop solution for all the COVID-19 related queries and complaints, the government said in a statement.

The guidelines issued by district magistrates (chairmen of respective District Disaster Management Authority-DDMA) prescribed social distancing, use of hand wash, sanitisers and face masks, no handshakes and sharing of food and other personal items by workers and employees, thermal screening and facility of isolation in case any worker or employee developed symptoms of coronavirus infection. Officials said the government has also announced summer vacation in schools run and aided by the government from May 11 to June 30. The government has also clarified that students will not be called to schools for any vacation-related activity in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Schools were among the first to be shut before the long lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.