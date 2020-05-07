Left Menu
Couple sustains burn injuries as fire breaks out after domestic dispute in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-05-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 01:15 IST
A Nepalese couple sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out after a domestic dispute in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla city on Wednesday evening, the police said. The fire broke out due to a dispute between the couple in a cluster of shanties located in Jakhu locality near former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's house, Shimla superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said.

Sadar SHO was at the spot when last reports came in and the matter was being investigated, he added. As per the man's statement, the woman sustained burn injuries as she accidentally got engulfed in the fire while trying to frighten him by threatening to set herself ablaze after a quarrel between them.   The man said he also sustained burn injuries while trying to save her.  As a result, the fire broke out in their shanty and spread to the nearby shanties. Several LPG gas cylinders burst in the fire.  It took several hours for three fire engines to put out the fire, the fire department said.

Both the injured have been admitted to a hospital. The woman is not in a position to give any statement right now, the SP said.

A case will be registered under appropriate sections after recording her statement, he added..

