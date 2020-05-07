Left Menu
Delhi police chief holds COVID review meeting, directs officials to disinfect police stations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 01:19 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava has directed his officers and rank and file to disinfect police stations and take adequate precautions against coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. He held a video-conference meeting with his officials on Tuesday to review the force's preparedness to fight the coronavirus pandemic, they said. He also enquired about the health of police personnel. After it was reported that nine more police personnel were found positive for coronavirus, he directed that staff who came in contact with them be quarantined. He also directed that such police stations be properly disinfected and staff be briefed to take adequate precautions while discharging their duties, they said. He also took the stock of situation in the wake of opening of liquor vends and strategies made by Joint CPs (Commissioner of Police) for maintaining social distancing and controlling crowd. He directed the joints CPs to conduct meetings with DSIIDC officers and suggest them to execute sale through online portal to avoid crowding at liquor vends. Moreover, Joint CPs and district DCPs should ensure that instructions and norms issued by the government in this regard are meticulously complied with by all liquor vends, the officials said, adding he insisted on ensuring that sufficient arrangements are in place before opening of liquor vends.

He also directed the joint CPs to implement lockdown from 7 pm to 7 am as per guidelines issued by the government. For this purpose, he asked the joint CPs, district DCPs and other officers to be available on ground much in advance to ensure an effective lockdown, they said. Reviewing the action taken by the Joint CPs against the receivers of stolen property, he directed that raids be conducted on known receivers of such property. The raiding parties should be equipped with PPE kits, face shields, hand gloves, masks etc. During the meeting, Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) pointed out there was a need for separate isolation facility for COVID positive asymptomatic policemen who are not admitted in hospitals. The Police Commissioner directed Special CP Law and Order (North) to designate a place where these policemen can be quarantined.

