Man dies of coronavirus in Srinagar

Man dies of coronavirus in SrinagarPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-05-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 12:04 IST
A man in his mid-thirties from Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital has became the ninth person to die due to COVID-19 in the union territory, officials said on Thursday. A resident of Alamgari Bazar area of the city, the man died at SMHS hospital here on late Wednesday night, the officials said.
The patient was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday due to pneumonia and his sample was taken for testing the same day, Medical Superintendent, SMHS, Dr Nazir Choudhary said. He said the patient, who was in his mid-thirties, died at the hospital on Wednesday night and his report came as positive for COVID-19.
This is the ninth death due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir and third from Srinagar, the officials said. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 775 positive cases so far, out of which 322 have recovered.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu and Kashmir
- COVID
- Alamgari Bazar
- Srinagar
ALSO READ
Number of coronavirus positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir exceeds 400 with 27 new cases reported on Wednesday: Officials.
Jammu and Kashmir High Court rejects bail plea of former minister's son Hilal Rather, arrested by CBI in bank fraud case.
COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stand at 546
40 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; total now at 494: Officials.
Two militants and an associate killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.