Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 sailors of INS Netaji Subhas tested for COVID-19 after flu- like symptoms

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-05-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 12:33 IST
2 sailors of INS Netaji Subhas tested for COVID-19 after flu- like symptoms

Two sailors of INS Netaji Subhas, a land-based logistics hub of the Indian Navy here, were tested for COVID-19 after they showed flu-like symptoms, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday. The close contacts of the two sailors have been quarantined, spokesperson Wing Commander M S Hooda said.

He said the test results of the two sailors, who showed flu-like symptoms, were awaited. "Following laid down protocols/procedures, the other personnel have been quarantined as a precautionary measure," the spokesperson said in a statement.

He, however, did not specify the number of personnel at INS Subhas who have been quarantined..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss govt sees jobless payouts tripling as coronavirus hits economy

The Swiss government expects the cost of jobless benefits and short-time working compensation arising from the coronavirus crisis to jump to some 20 billion francs 20.51 billion this year from 6-7 billion normally, an official said on Thurs...

Soccer-World watches on as South Korea's K League kicks off

South Koreas K League will have a profile it has never enjoyed before when the delayed 2020 season kicks off in Jeonju on Friday, providing top-flight soccer action to a world starved of live sport.Defending champions Jeonbuk Motors open th...

World food prices fall sharply in April because of coronavirus -U.N.

World food prices fell for a third consecutive month in April, hit by the economic and logistical impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday. The Food and Agriculture Organization FAO food price inde...

Delhi court issues production warrant against J-K officer Davinder Singh

A Delhi court Thursday issued production warrant against Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year. Specia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020