Death toll in Visakhapatnam gas leak mishap rises to eight

At least eight people have been killed, including a child, and about 120 admitted to hospital after styrene gas leak in RR Venkatapuram village here on Thursday. The mishap took place at LG Polymers industry early on Thursday morning in Visakhapatnam.

"Eight persons have died so far in the incident, right now the gas has been neutralised. One of the antidotes is drinking a lot of water. Around 800 were shifted to hospital, many have been discharged," Director-General of Police (DGP) Damodar Goutam Sawang told ANI. He also said that an investigation will be carried out to see how this happened. (ANI)