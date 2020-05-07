Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll in Visakhapatnam gas leak mishap rises to eight

At least eight people have been killed, including a child, and about 120 admitted to hospital after styrene gas leak in RR Venkatapuram village here on Thursday.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-05-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 12:54 IST
Death toll in Visakhapatnam gas leak mishap rises to eight
Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

At least eight people have been killed, including a child, and about 120 admitted to hospital after styrene gas leak in RR Venkatapuram village here on Thursday. The mishap took place at LG Polymers industry early on Thursday morning in Visakhapatnam.

"Eight persons have died so far in the incident, right now the gas has been neutralised. One of the antidotes is drinking a lot of water. Around 800 were shifted to hospital, many have been discharged," Director-General of Police (DGP) Damodar Goutam Sawang told ANI. He also said that an investigation will be carried out to see how this happened. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian Air secures shareholder funds in fight to stay aloft

Norwegian Air has secured vital funding from shareholders as it battles to survive the novel coronavirus pandemic that drove down April passenger volumes by 98.7, the budget carrier said on Thursday.The deeply-discounted share issue of up t...

Indonesia team says it has created $1,000 ventilator for COVID-19 fight

A team of Indonesian engineers working around the clock says it has produced in two months a compact ventilator to sell at a fraction of the usual cost, hoping to accelerate the fight against east Asias second-deadliest COVID-19 outbreak. L...

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved the proposal of Engineer-in-Chief of Military Engineering Services MES for optimisation of more than 9,300 posts in the basic and industrial workforce. It is in line with the recommendations of ...

GRAPHIC-WHO guidelines for frontline PPE use designed to protect people, conserve gear

As the coronavirus began to spread around the world, a global shortage of masks and other protective equipment emerged, especially for frontline medical staff. How those supplies are used is crucial, experts say.Based on current evidence, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020