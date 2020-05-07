Left Menu
Akshaya Patra serves 4 cr meals to needy people across India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:32 IST
Over four crore meals have been served to needy people across the country by the non-profit organisation Akshaya Patra in its effort to aid the government's relief efforts during the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic

"Akshaya Patra and its supporting organisations have served over 4 crore (40 million) meals to the people from vulnerable communities, as of May 3, 2020," according to an official statement issued on Thursday

These include nearly 2 crore freshly cooked meals that have been served to daily-wage earners, industrial workers, labourers at construction sites, etc., and more than 5 lakh food relief kits with essential groceries-amounting to over 2 crore meals-that have been distributed to the affected people, it said. “We firmly believe in the power of collective social responsibility and collaborative action. I take this opportunity to extend my deepest gratitude to the various Governments, our corporate partners, individual donors, motivated volunteers, and all our well-wishers for enabling us to serve 4 crore meals so far,” said Chanchalapathi Dasa, vice-chairman, Akshaya Patra.

