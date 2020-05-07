Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's threats to economic collusion over Aussies' demand for pandemic investigation 'unacceptable'

Australia's demands for an investigation into the origins of coronavirus as well as a review of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has drawn daggers between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Chinese President Xi Jinping, raising threats to further squeeze the island nation economically.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:52 IST
China's threats to economic collusion over Aussies' demand for pandemic investigation 'unacceptable'
Australia's High Commissioner designate to India Barry O'Farrell. Image Credit: ANI

Australia's demands for an investigation into the origins of coronavirus as well as a review of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has drawn daggers between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Chinese President Xi Jinping, raising threats to further squeeze the island nation economically. In an exclusive interview with StratNews Global's Nitin Gokhale and Parul Chandra, Australia's High Commissioner-designate to India Barry O'Farrell explained why his country was seeking a probe into the origins of pandemic and a revamp of the WHO.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on the need to strengthen WHO at the G20 leader's summit in March, Farrell said if an organization has to be kept effective, then checks and balances are necessary to avert such a crisis in future. "That is why Australia has argued for an independent review inappropriate time to look into the genesis and spread of the disease," he added.

"Clearly, not everybody likes the idea but we need to strengthen our global institutions to seek transparency," said O'Farrell. Further referring to Australia's close economic linkages with China and how Beijing's threats are not helping the relationship, the diplomat said: "We have a very beneficial relationship but it is not acceptable to threaten our economic collusion over a call for an independent and transparent review of a body that is designed to maintain the world's health."

This is a time to promote cooperation and not providing discord and cover things up, said O'Farrell. Reports said the debate about Australia's over-dependence on China ramped up recently after the interruption of supply chains during China's coronavirus shutdowns in January.

That prompted Australia to launch a national inquiry into the 'vulnerabilities in Australia's economy to external impacts' in late February, a report by the Australia-China Relations Institute at the University of Technology Sydney said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports record spike in daily virus cases

Russian health officials reported more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday a new record daily spike which brought the countrys total over 177,000 confirmed casesRussias official caseload has thus surpassed that of Germany and Fra...

Australian Open organisers admit cancellation possible

Tennis Australia conceded Thursday that Januarys Australian Open faces cancellation under a worst-case scenario, but said it was looking at a range of options in hope the COVID-19 crisis eases. This years tennis calendar has been suspended ...

2 BSF personnel die of COVID-19; 41 news cases reported

Two Border Security Force personnel have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection while the force has reported 41 new cases of infection, a senior official said on ThursdayThe total number of infections or active cases in the 2.5 lakh personnel ...

Face masks make a political statement in era of coronavirus

The decision to wear a mask in public is becoming a political statement a moment to pick sides in a brewing culture war over containing the coronavirus. While not yet as loaded as a Make America Great Again hat, the mask is increasingly a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020