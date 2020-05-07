Combating COVID-19: ICAR institutes releases advisory for fisheries in 12 languages

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Thursday issued advisories in 10 regional languages besides English and Hindi for the stakeholders involved in fisheries and aquaculture sectors, on how to tackle the issues arising out of the coronavirus infection. "ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CIFRI), Barrackpore prepared advisories for the stakeholders involved in fishing activities in rivers, estuaries, reservoirs, and wetlands," as per an official release.

In the fisheries sector, including capture fisheries, aquaculture, and other associated activities, ICAR issued advisories through the Fishery Institutions, for the safety of the workers and preventing the spread of the disease. "The Covid-19 pandemic that spread all across the globe leading to lockdown has significantly affected the fisheries and aquaculture sectors in a multitude of ways in the country," the release read.

The ICAR through its research institutes has taken several steps to sensitize all concerned in different sub-sectors, release further read. These advisories were popularized through print and electronic media, circulated to State Fisheries Departments, developmental agencies, NGOs and SHGs, and also through social media.