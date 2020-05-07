SI, 2 other police personnel suspended in Muzaffarnagar

Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector (SI), have been suspended for negligence of duty after they were found absent from work during checking at Bhagela checkpost under Khatauli police station limits here

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav, they were not found at their place of duty during checking on Wednesday

The police personnel were identified as SI Akshay Khari, woman Constable Sumit Choudhry and Constable Kuldeep.