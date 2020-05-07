SI, 2 other police personnel suspended in Muzaffarnagar

SI, 2 other police personnel suspended in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:22 IST
Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector (SI), have been suspended for negligence of duty after they were found absent from work during checking at Bhagela checkpost under Khatauli police station limits here
According to Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav, they were not found at their place of duty during checking on Wednesday
The police personnel were identified as SI Akshay Khari, woman Constable Sumit Choudhry and Constable Kuldeep.
- READ MORE ON:
- Khatauli
- Bhagela
- Abhishek Yadav