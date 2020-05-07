Four men arrested for burglary at a factory in Okhla Phase -1 amid lockdown

Four people were arrested in connection with a burglary at a company in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase-1 during the ongoing lockdown, police said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Rajesh (20), Ram Babu (20), Chandan (22) and Shivam (18), all residents of Tehkhand, Okhla Phase-I, they said.

The police said they recovered 187 i-phones, 90 tablets, eight i-pads and 37 other mobile phones from them. The matter was reported to the police on May 5 by Anshuman Saha, who runs Reboits Systems India Pvt Ltd at Okhla Phase-1.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered. According to the police, the company receives old mobile phones, tablets and i-pads from other companies and reboots them for fresh use in the market. On March 23, Saha had closed his company due to the countrywide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus. "On May 4, when he visited his company, he found the grills of windows and cupboards of the company were broken and a large number of tablets, mobile phones, laptops, i-pads were found stolen," said R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). During investigation, police team visited JJ Cluster of Indira Kalyan Vihar, Gola Kuan and Tehkhand, he said. On May 6, all the four people were arrested from a deserted factory near Gola Kuan Tehkhand when they were trying to run away. In this scuffle, Head Constable Vinod sustained injuries, he added. On interrogation, the four accused confessed to the crime, the DCP said.