Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four men arrested for burglary at a factory in Okhla Phase -1 amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:51 IST
Four men arrested for burglary at a factory in Okhla Phase -1 amid lockdown

Four people were arrested in connection with a burglary at a company in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase-1 during the ongoing lockdown, police said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Rajesh (20), Ram Babu (20), Chandan (22) and Shivam (18), all residents of Tehkhand, Okhla Phase-I, they said.

The police said they recovered 187 i-phones, 90 tablets, eight i-pads and 37 other mobile phones from them. The matter was reported to the police on May 5 by Anshuman Saha, who runs Reboits Systems India Pvt Ltd at Okhla Phase-1.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered. According to the police, the company receives old mobile phones, tablets and i-pads from other companies and reboots them for fresh use in the market. On March 23, Saha had closed his company due to the countrywide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus. "On May 4, when he visited his company, he found the grills of windows and cupboards of the company were broken and a large number of tablets, mobile phones, laptops, i-pads were found stolen," said R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). During investigation, police team visited JJ Cluster of Indira Kalyan Vihar, Gola Kuan and Tehkhand, he said. On May 6, all the four people were arrested from a deserted factory near Gola Kuan Tehkhand when they were trying to run away. In this scuffle, Head Constable Vinod sustained injuries, he added. On interrogation, the four accused confessed to the crime, the DCP said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK will announce very limited easing of lockdown -PM Johnson's spokesman

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a very limited easing of Britains coronavirus lockdown next week because the government will not do anything to risk a second spike in COVID-19 cases, his spokesman said on Thursday.Johnson is due ...

Greece to reopen ancient monuments this month as it eases coronavirus ban

After standing empty for two months, Greeces ancient sites, including the Acropolis hill towering over Athens, will reopen to visitors on May 18, authorities said on Thursday. The ancient monuments were closed along with museums in mid-Marc...

World Rugby and iCoachKids sign MoU to support development of coaches

World Rugby World.Rugby calling on global rugby family to get rugby ready during this period of downtime Free coaching, strength and conditioning and coaching modules available to the global rugby community on passport.WorldRugby.org Strate...

Shakeel Qazi was a cop with unmatched bravery, seniors remember

Shakeel Qazi Pathan was a police officer with unmatched bravery who took part in several anti-terror operations braving all odds, his seniors remember as they paid tributes to the Special Operation Group Sub Inspector who was killed in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020