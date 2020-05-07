Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt will take decision soon on reopening of liquor shops in Pondy: CM

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:11 IST
Govt will take decision soon on reopening of liquor shops in Pondy: CM

The Puducherry government will soon take a decision on reopening liquor shops in the Union Territory, where outlets selling IMFL, arrack and toddy remain shut due to COVID 19 lockdown for over a month. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told reporters at his daily briefing on Thursday that his government was now facing a serious setback in its revenue as excise was a major source of income to meet its commitments.

"With the closure of the liquor shops, the territorial administration is suffering a heavy loss of revenue," he noted. The neighbouring Tamil Nadu has allowed liquor outlets to restart business from Thursday.

As far as Puducherry is concerned the administration would take a decision through a meeting of the cabinet in the next few days. "I have already held discussions with the owners of the shops to enlist their views on the issue and again I will have parleys with the licensees to decide on reopening of the outlets," he said.

Puducherry had been "traditionally a wet zone" and liquor business is a major source to mop up income to the government. On the active COVID-19 cases, Narayanasamy said there werefor some days now two active cases in Puducherry and one in Mahe region, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala.

Meanwhile, a person from neighbouring Villupuram had approached the centrally-administered JIPMER here for a check up for COVID 19 on Wednesday. The person had been to Koyambedu recently and returned to Villupuram.

"He underwent a check up in JIPMER where the testing found him to be negative for Covid-19. His mother is working in JIPMER." However, the patient approached the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital on Thursday for a test and has been found to be positive for the virus following which he was quarantined at the Puducherry hospital, the Chief Minister said. "The police and revenue officials are collecting details about persons who had come into contact with him for contact tracing," he added.

Narayanasamy reiterated his stand that the Centre should leave to the States the right to decide which area should be orange, green or red zones as only the state governments know the ground realities..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK will announce very limited easing of lockdown -PM Johnson's spokesman

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a very limited easing of Britains coronavirus lockdown next week because the government will not do anything to risk a second spike in COVID-19 cases, his spokesman said on Thursday.Johnson is due ...

Greece to reopen ancient monuments this month as it eases coronavirus ban

After standing empty for two months, Greeces ancient sites, including the Acropolis hill towering over Athens, will reopen to visitors on May 18, authorities said on Thursday. The ancient monuments were closed along with museums in mid-Marc...

World Rugby and iCoachKids sign MoU to support development of coaches

World Rugby World.Rugby calling on global rugby family to get rugby ready during this period of downtime Free coaching, strength and conditioning and coaching modules available to the global rugby community on passport.WorldRugby.org Strate...

Shakeel Qazi was a cop with unmatched bravery, seniors remember

Shakeel Qazi Pathan was a police officer with unmatched bravery who took part in several anti-terror operations braving all odds, his seniors remember as they paid tributes to the Special Operation Group Sub Inspector who was killed in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020