CISF official posted at Mumbai airport succumbs to coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:38 IST
A 55-year-old CISF head constable posted at the Mumbai international airport has succumbed to novel coronavirus, a senior official said Thursday. The 1.62-lakh-personnel strong force, tasked primarily to guard civil airports and vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain, has reported 32 active COVID-19 cases so far, the official said.

The head constable was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday and he later succumbed to the infection, they said, adding he was posted at the Mumbai international airport. This is the fourth death among paramilitary forces with two being in the Border Security Force and one in the Central Reserve Police Force.

