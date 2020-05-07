Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:46 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 32 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1833 780 38 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 45 34 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 547 218 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 135 21 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 59 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 5532 1542 65 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 6625 1500 396 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 604 260 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 47 34 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 775 322 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 127 37 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 705 366 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 502 474 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 45 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 3138 1099 185 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 16758 3094 651 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 206 62 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 11 6 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1644 149 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 3400 1284 95 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 5409 1547 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1107 648 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 64 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 61 39 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 3059 1130 61 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 1456 265 72 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 53950 15019 1722 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 52952 and the death toll at 1783. The ministry said that 15297 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan to start easing lockdown amid sharp coronavirus spread

Pakistan will begin lifting its coronavirus lockdown on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, hours after the country announced its highest daily increase in new cases. Pakistan, where a poorly enforced shutdown has been in place since ...

IIT alumnus-founded startup launches AI-based test series for UPSC aspirants

An edutech startup by an IIT alumnus has launched an Artificial Intelligence AI based test series for UPSC aspirants to enable them seamless preparation during the COVID-19 lockdown. The test series, available at www.excelonacademy.com prov...

New chemical accident rules soon to prevent Vizag like accidents

With several industrial accidents in recent past highlighting gaps, the government is in the last leg of finalising the amendment to chemical accident rules to minimise disasters such as the one that happened at Visakhapatnam polymer factor...

72 inmates of Mumbai jail have contracted virus: minister

As many as 72 inmates of Arthur Road jail in Mumbai have contracted coronavirus and they will be quarantined separately, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Thursday. Earlier, the state government had isolated eight prisons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020