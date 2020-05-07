Hizbul overground worker held in J&K's Doda

A 22-year-old Hizbul Mujahideen overground worker was arrested, and a pistol and a wireless set were recovered from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, officials said. The arrest came after acting on information by 27-year-old terrorist Tanveer Ahmed, who was held at the Tantana village in Gundana area of Doda on Wednesday, the officials said.

Ahmed had disclosed the name of Alam regarding his association with Hizbul terrorist Haroon, who was killed in an encounter in January, according to the officials. Alam was picked up by a joint team of police and the Army in Sawanda area, the officials said.

During interrogation, Alam revealed that he had hidden a pistol and a wireless set given to him by the terrorists. He was taken to the Shiva village, where a pistol, a wireless set were recovered from the spot, the officials said, adding that further interrogation was on. PTI AB HMB.