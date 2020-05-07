Nagpur city's COVID-19 positive cases grow to 255

Nagpur city's COVID-19 positive cases grow to 255PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:16 IST
The number of COVID-19 patients inNagpur city of Maharashtra went up to 255 on Thursday with 93persons testing positive in two days, authorities said
As many as 68 persons tested positive on Wednesdayalone, while 25 others were found infected till Thursdayafternoon, the district information office said
Most of these 93 new patients are from the COVID-19hotspot areas in the city, it said.
