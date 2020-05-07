Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt to fill up 17,000 vacant posts in health department

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:41 IST
Maha govt to fill up 17,000 vacant posts in health department

As Maharashtra battles a rising number of coronavirus cases, the government is considering filling up 17,000 vacant posts in the public health department across the state and is mulling how to start the appointment process during the lockdown. Health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the government will find a way out in the next two days to fill up the vacant posts in the key department, whose functioning has become crucial in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

He also announced setting up a mega quarantine facility for residents of Dharavi, a slum-dominated COVID-19 hotspot in Mumbai. In a televised message, Tope said, In the next two days, I, along with chief minister and chief secretary, will find out how to fill up the 17,000 vacant posts in the public health department across the state." "The lockdown is on but we will try to find out a solution to recruit qualified people, he said.

There are some pending promotions in state-run establishments that come under the public health ministry, said Tope. The minister said the New Delhi-based Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has asked the state government to put more number of people from Dharavi under institutional quarantine.

The ICMR has asked the state to increase the number of people in institutional quarantine in Mumbais Dharavi area. Social distancing norms could not be strictly followed in (densely populated) areas like Dharavi. "Hence, we have decided to create space to put some 2,000 people under institutional quarantine, he said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

New York extends moratorium on rent evictions by 60 days

New York will extend a moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent for another 60 days until August 20 to alleviate anxiety over the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing on Thursday.Cuomo...

White House shelved CDC guidance on easing of virus restrictions

The White House shelved a step-by-step guide prepared by U.S. health officials to help states safely reopen mass transit, restaurants, daycare centers and other public places closed by the coronavirus pandemic, an administration official sa...

Some domestic airlines are facing existential crisis: Icra

Some domestic airlines, that were already facing financial stress, are staring at an existential crisis in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a report said on Thursday. Indian carriers are expected to incur combined losses of Rs 5,100-6,...

Maha govt to fill up 17,000 vacant posts in health department

As Maharashtra battles a rising number of coronavirus cases, the government is considering filling up 17,000 vacant posts in the public health department across the state and is mulling how to start the appointment process during the lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020