Left Menu
Development News Edition

Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa reaches Male to evacuate about 750 Indians

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:02 IST
Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa reaches Male to evacuate about 750 Indians
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DefencePRO_Guj)

The Indian Navy said its ship INS Jalashwa reached Male on Thursday morning to evacuate around 750 Indians stranded in Maldives amid the coronavirus pandemic. "This ship is part of Operation Samudra Setu launched by the Indian Navy to bring Indian citizens home from foreign shores," the Navy said in a statement.

The ship has been provided relief material, COVID-19 protection material along with medical and administrative support staff, it noted. "It is planned to evacuate about 750 persons," the Navy mentioned, adding that the INS Jalashwa has the capacity to generate 3MW of electrical power and 212 tonnes of fresh water per day. The Navy said the ship has extensive medical facilities and is ideally suited to undertake humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 52,900 people and killed around 1,780 people in the country till now.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Don Arun Gawli's daughter to tie knot on May 8 amid lockdown

Former don Arun Gawlis daughter Yogita will marry Marathi actor Akshay Waghmare in a simple home ceremony at Dagadi Chawl in central Mumbai on Friday amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Thursday. The family has informed the Agri...

Uttarakhand hikes prices of petrol, diesel; alcohol to cost dearer

The Uttarakhand state cabinet has decided to increase the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre and Re 1 on diesel, according to Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik. Now, petrol in the state will be sold at Rs 74.55 per litre from ear...

Northern Ireland says 'no headroom' to lift COVID-19 restrictions now

Northern Ireland does not plan to soften restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 at this time due to the high infection rate, Deputy First Minister Michelle ONeill said on Thursday.We have no headroom for change at this moment ...

New York extends moratorium on rent evictions by 60 days

New York will extend a moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent for another 60 days until August 20 to alleviate anxiety over the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing on Thursday.Cuomo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020