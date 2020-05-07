PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 32 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1833 780 38 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 45 34 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 547 218 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 135 21 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 59 38 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 5532 1542 65 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 7013 1709 425 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 625 260 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 47 34 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 793 335 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 127 37 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 705 366 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 502 474 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 45 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 3252 1231 193 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 16758 3094 651 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 206 62 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 11 6 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1644 149 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 3400 1284 95 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 5409 1547 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1122 693 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 64 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 61 39 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 3071 1250 62 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 1548 296 79 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 54610 15571 1767 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 52952 and the death toll at 1783. The ministry said that 15297 people have so far recovered from the infection.