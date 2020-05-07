Left Menu
Cadila Pharmaceuticals plant in Ahmedabad closed after 26 employees test positive for COVID-19

In a worrying situation, manufacturing plant of Cadila Pharmaceuticals in Ahmedabad has been closed after 26 of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

07-05-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a worrying situation, manufacturing plant of Cadila Pharmaceuticals in Ahmedabad has been closed after 26 of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The firm has initiated sanitisation of the plant and its surroundings.

"Manufacturing plant of Cadila Pharmaceuticals at Dholka in Ahmedabad, Gujarat has been closed following 26 of its employees testing positive for COVID-19. Deep sanitization of the plant & its surroundings is being undertaken," the statement from Cadila Pharmaceuticals read. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

