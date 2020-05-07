Ahmedabad records 275 new coronavirus cases, tally nears 5,000

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat reached 4,991 on Thursday after 275 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, said officials. As many as 23 more COVID-19 patients died during the same period, taking the toll to 321, they said.

These 4,991 cases in Ahmedabad district form a major chunk of the total 7,013 positive cases reported in Gujarat till now. Out of the 4,991 cases detected in Ahmedabad district till now, as many as 4,909 were found in Ahmedabad city alone.

Out of the 29 persons who died in Gujarat due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, 23 took place in different hospitals in Ahmedabad city, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi. Earlier on May 6, Ahmedabad civic authorities had ordered closure of all shops, except those providing milk and medicines, till May 15 to contain the spread of the virus.

Out of the total 425 persons who have died so far across the state due to COVID-19, as many as 321 belonged to Ahmedabad alone.