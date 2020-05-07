Left Menu
Special train with 1,288 migrant labourers leaves for Hardoi from Punjab

The first special train with 1,288 migrant labourers of Uttar Pradesh departed from Mohali railway station to Hardoi on Thursday.

ANI | Sas Nagar (Punjab) | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:18 IST
People along with children boarding the special train at Mohali railway station for Hardoi, UP, on Thursday. (Photo courtesy: Girish Dayalan/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The first special train with 1,288 migrant labourers of Uttar Pradesh departed from Mohali railway station to Hardoi on Thursday. SAS Nagar Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan along with ADC Ashika Jain was present at the railway station to see them off.

"Train to Hardoi, UP from Mohali leaves with 1288 passengers at the scheduled time - 10 AM sharp. All medically screened and provided food and water for the journey," Dayalan tweeted. Dayalan said that that 35 per cent less than those who had registered themselves on the government portal turned up for departure.

"1188 people were contacted a day before for confirmation of departure plan but twenty-five per cent declined to go while another 10 pc did not turn up at the railway station even after confirmation," said the Deputy Commissioner. He added: "The refusal of people to go back is an indication that we are tip-toeing towards normalcy. Permission to resume labour-intensive construction work and industrial operations have reduced the threat of losing an earning opportunity and will check mass exodus."

Dayalan told the migrant workers that the registration on the portal doesn't imply "that they have to compulsorily leave; they can always choose to stay back and work." (ANI)

