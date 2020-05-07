Fifteen fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana on Thursday

Three people, who returned to Telangana from Mumbai, were among 15 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Thursday,as the government ramped up steps to test those returning from other states. The state government is testing all those returning from other states and the three were found positive as part of such tests, official sources said.

The remaining 12 cases are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area from where major chunk of the total cases in the state are reported. The GHMC has been a focus area for the government for COVID-19 containment and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday asked officials to implement strict measures in the city and its surrounding areas to check the virus spread.

With 15 people found positive on Thursday, the number of positive cases in the state rose to 1,122. No fresh death due to the virus occurred and the number of people who succumbed to the infection continued to be 29, a COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state government said.

As many as 45 people have been discharged from hospitals on Thursday. The bulletin said the number of people of cured/discharged till date stood at 693.

Those undergoing treatment in hospitals for COVID-19 till date was 400, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police here in an appeal to migrant workers said theadministration will take all steps to address their grievances like reaching out to their family members for health, medical emergencies, among others, and urged them to stay back.

"All their grievances will be addressed by the administration and hence they are requested to stay back and start the works," Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said. As all the states are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, those going to their respective states will be put under quarantine after medical examination, police said.

The Cyberabad Police also pointed out that labour intensive activities like construction have started in Telangana. Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Rachakonda Police here, visited a migrant workers registration counter in the city and interacted with them on the process of sending them back to their native states through the Shramik special trains, a police release said.

He appealed to them to stay back if possible and contribute in the development of Telangana, it said, adding that the migrant workers can reach out to the Rachakonda coronavirus control room for any emergency. Since May 1, about 15 special trains have left Telangana for various destinations in the country carrying migrant workers.