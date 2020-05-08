Firm up strategy to employ returning workers as per their skill: CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked officials to device a strategy to provide employment to migrant workers returning to the state, as per their skills. The chief minister instructed officials to chalk out the action plan, linking the returning workers with MNREGA, ODOP, MSME, women self-help groups, Vishwakarma Shram Samman, dairy and fertilizer industries etc for providing them employment, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said. CM Adityanath also laid special emphasis on giving employment to workers in industrial units operating in the state itself, he said.

The ACS (Home) said as per the CM’s instructions, after the arrival of workers from other states, they should be subjected to proper medical test and should be given Rs 1,000 and adequate food grain before being sent back home to stay in self-quarantine. Adityanath also instructed for strict compliance of social distancing norms, specially in mandis and lockdown, Awasthi said.

The chief minister has also instructed chief veterinary officers posted in districts to regularly inspect shelter homes for stray cattle to keep a tab on spread of coronavirus infection among animals..