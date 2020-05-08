Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Biggest spike in COVID-19 cases; total fatalities 66

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 00:48 IST
Delhi: Biggest spike in COVID-19 cases; total fatalities 66
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi mounted to 5,980 on Thursday as it reported the highest single-day jump for the second consecutive day with 448 more people testing positive, the government said. One more person died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 66. There are 3,983 active cases and 1,931 people have recovered so far, the Delhi Health Department said.

The previous largest single-day spike in Delhi was 428 on Wednesday when the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 5,532, including 65 deaths. According to the bulletin on Thursday, out of the total 5,980 cases, at least 1,358 are admitted in various hospitals, while 87 people are in ICU and 13 on ventilators. The number of coronavirus patients under home isolation is 771.

As many as 77,234 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date. Meanwhile, the number of private lab testing facilities for COVID-19 diagnosis has been expanded to 13 in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

An order has been issued regarding appointing representatives of the chief minister to various non-COVID hospitals to manage and resolve individual grievances of patients and medical staff, the bulletin said.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Holiday Inn-owner pins hopes on China recovery as virus hits room revenue

Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels said on Thursday it was seeing signs of recovery in some markets as it tightened up on safety and cleaning procedures following an 80 plunge in average room revenue in April.Chief Executive Keith Ba...

Latvia to ease coronavirus restrictions for public gatherings from May 12

Latvia will raise the limit for public gatherings to 25 people from two beginning May 12, as the country starts to ease restrictions introduced back in March to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government said on Thursday. The ...

US northern border illegal crossings rise; many are Mexicans

The number of people apprehended for illegally crossing from Canada into the United States along its northern border has nearly tripled over the past three years, and a growing portion are Mexican citizens, according to federal data. One Me...

Poland's electoral commission confirms Sunday election won't happen

Polands electoral commission said on Thursday a presidential election could not be held on Sunday, while the lower house of parliament gave the green light for the vote to be held by post at a later date following a dispute over voting duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020