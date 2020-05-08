Left Menu
BMC readies 3,000 rooms inMumbai to quarantine foreign returnees

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it has arranged 3,343 rooms in 88 hotels to quarantine people returning from various countries in coming days.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 02:36 IST
BMC. Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it has arranged 3,343 rooms in 88 hotels to quarantine people returning from various countries in coming days. Out of 64 evacuation flights under Vande Bharat Mission, seven will land in Mumbai carrying 1900 passengers.

These 88 hotels are of various categories including 2/3/4/5 star hotels. Some apartment hotels & Oyo hotels are also in the list of these 88 hotels, said the BMC in a statement. "BMC has arranged 3343 rooms in 88 hotels to quarantine people returning from various countries, in the coming few days. 14800 people are to be brought back to India on 64 special flights starting 7th May. Out of these, 7 flights are to come to Mumbai with 1900 passengers," the statement read

"These passengers will come from Bangladesh, Philippines, Singapore, Britain, Malaysia & US. These 88 hotels are of various categories including 2/3/4/5 star hotels. Some apartment hotels & Oyo hotels are also in the list of these 88 hotels," it added. India has commenced the massive evacuation operation beginning today.

Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Starting from 7 May, 64 flights will take off for 12 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Maldives, Singapore and the US. (ANI)

