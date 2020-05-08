Shramik special train to leave from Delhi to Bihar's Muzaffarpur today
A 'shramik special train' will leave from Delhi for Muzaffarpur in Bihar today, said Northern Railway officials.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 04:01 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 04:01 IST
A 'shramik special train' will leave from Delhi for Muzaffarpur in Bihar today, said Northern Railway officials. "The shramik special train will leave for Muzaffarpur from Delhi on May 8. There will be no commercial halt enroute to the destination and no passengers will board the train on enroute," said the Railway officials.
The development comes after, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same. The lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Delhi
- Muzaffarpur
- Northern Railway
- Ministry of Home Affairs
ALSO READ
Delhi: Food delivery boys fail to meet targets due to coronavirus scare
One more staffer at Delhi State Cancer Institute tests COVID-19 positive
11 juveniles escape from correction home in Delhi
Plea in Delhi HC seeks to allow advocates to move between residence, office amid lockdown
Security tightened at Delhi-Ghaziabad border amid lockdown