Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K to bear train cost of its people stuck in other states amid lockdown

The train cost of people of Jammu and Kashmir who are stuck in other states due to lockdown will be taken care of, said Home Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Jammu And Kashmir (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-05-2020 06:17 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 06:17 IST
J-K to bear train cost of its people stuck in other states amid lockdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The train cost of people of Jammu and Kashmir who are stuck in other states due to lockdown will be taken care of, said Home Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir. "Train services are being arranged for stranded persons of J&K, particularly from far off places. The government has decided to bear the cost of tickets, the returnees will not need to make any payments for their return journey by train," read an official statement.

It further read that about 30,000 people have entered the Union Territory, with proper regulation, from Lakhanpur. "During this period, migrant workers, students and stranded persons from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have already returned to J&K," it read. The Home Department also said, "The stranded persons in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi have been permitted to return, in a regulated manner, from May 7 and this process will continue for a week." (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule snapshot

Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule all times ET Sept. 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.Sept. 20 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at Los Angeles Chargers, 405 p.m.Oct. 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.Oct...

Kerala: Five Gulf evacuees sent to isolation ward after displaying COVID-19 symptoms

Five people, who were among 181 individuals evacuated from Abu Dhabi, have been sent to the isolation ward of a district hospital after they displayed symptoms of coronavirus during thermal screening. The first repatriation Air India Expres...

Georgia father, son arrested on murder charges in shooting of unarmed black man

A Georgia white former law enforcement officer and his son were arrested on Thursday and charged with murder in the death of an unarmed black man in the town of Brunswick, an incident that has touched off a furor in the community and among ...

Buffalo Bills 2020 schedule snapshot

Buffalo Bills 2020 schedule Sept. 13 New York Jets, 100 p.m.Sept. 20 at Miami Dolphins, 100 p.m. Sept. 27 Los Angeles Rams, 100 p.m.Oct. 4 at Las Vegas Raiders, 425 p.m. Oct. 11 at Tennessee Titans, 100 p.m.Oct. 15 Kansas City Chiefs, 820 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020