J-K to bear train cost of its people stuck in other states amid lockdown
The train cost of people of Jammu and Kashmir who are stuck in other states due to lockdown will be taken care of, said Home Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.ANI | Jammu And Kashmir (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-05-2020 06:17 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 06:17 IST
The train cost of people of Jammu and Kashmir who are stuck in other states due to lockdown will be taken care of, said Home Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir. "Train services are being arranged for stranded persons of J&K, particularly from far off places. The government has decided to bear the cost of tickets, the returnees will not need to make any payments for their return journey by train," read an official statement.
It further read that about 30,000 people have entered the Union Territory, with proper regulation, from Lakhanpur. "During this period, migrant workers, students and stranded persons from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have already returned to J&K," it read. The Home Department also said, "The stranded persons in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi have been permitted to return, in a regulated manner, from May 7 and this process will continue for a week." (ANI)
