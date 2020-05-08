India's COVID-19 cases reach 56,342, death toll at 1,886
India's count of COVID-19 cases on Friday rose to 56,342 including 1,886 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 09:54 IST
Currently, there are 37,916 active cases while 16,539 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one has migrated.
Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 18,120 followed by Gujarat with 7,013 cases and Delhi with 5,980 cases.
