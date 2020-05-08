COVID-19: HAL implements measures to ensure safety of employees

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has said that it is implementing measures to ensure the safety of its employees across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak. "Back to its normal operations since April 28, 2020 after little over one month's break due to COVID-19 pandemic, HAL has put in place strict measures to ensure the safety of its employees working at its locations across the country. These measures not only comply with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) but some innovative measures like pedal-based hands-free sanitizer dispenser developed by HAL are being thought out," stated a media release from the HAL on Friday.

It said that the standard operating procedures have been enforced and these include, staggered shifts, suspension of biometric attendance and sanitization of all work areas in between and during the shift frequently. "Masks and gloves have been distributed to employees and wearing of mask at workplace is practiced. The workplaces and tools are disinfected using safe disinfectants. Hand sanitizers are placed at entry and common areas in offices/workplaces. Thermal screening for body temperature of all personnel is done at the entry points," the media release said.

"HAL has introduced an IT platform for agile video conferencing and online applications (e-filing) to minimise the physical interaction. General health advisories and posters on good hygiene practices are put up at various locations. Awareness sessions on COVID-19 are conducted at Divisions/Offices. The situation is being monitored closely and efforts are on to ensure business continuity," it added. (ANI)