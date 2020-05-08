Akhilesh slams move to exempt industry from labour laws

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday termed as "objectionable" and "inhuman" the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to exempt industry from labour laws for the next three years

The Uttar Pradesh government has cleared an ordinance to exempt various industries in the state from different labour laws for three years to revive economic activities which have come to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown

"The BJP government in UP has through an ordinance exempted industry from labour laws, which saved labourers from exploitation, for three years. This is highly objectionable and inhuman. This anti-poor BJP government, which could not patronise labourers, should immediately resign," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. The state cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given its nod to 'Uttar Pradesh Temporary Exemption from Certain Labour Laws Ordinance, 2020' to exempt factories, businesses, establishments and industries from the purview of all, but three labour laws and one provision of another Act for three years.PTI ABN DVDV