J khand CM condoles death of migrant workers in Maharastra train accident

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday expressed grief over the death of 16 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, and prayed for the souls of the departed. Taking to Twitter, the CM said that the poor are the worst sufferers of the COVID-19-triggered lockdown.

"The accident has left me in pain. May the departed souls rest in peace. The poor are the worst hit by the coronavirus lockdown. They are compelled to withstand it (hardships) every day," he tweeted. Sixteen migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad on Friday morning.