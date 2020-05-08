Coronavirus lockdown: Indore couple seeks return of daughters stranded in Gujarat

A couple, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, said that they have three teenage daughters who are stranded in Amreli district of Gujarat due to the countrywide lockdown and have asked the administration for help. Sumitra Bai and her husband, Amba Ram used to work as labourers in Amreli and had come to Indore to get their son treated at a government hospital. And they got stuck here because of the lockdown.

"My daughters are in Gujarat, my youngest son was ill and we had come to Indore to get him treated, by the time, he was discharged, the lockdown was imposed and my three daughters got stuck in Amreli while I got stuck here. The eldest daughter is 17-years-old," said Sumitra. "They cry all the time, I had gone to Nagar Panchayat and requested them to help us get our daughters back, they said that they will try," she added.

Amba Ram said that they used to work in the fields in Amreli and the girls are currently living in the premises of their employer in Gujarat. The family hails from Ralayta village under Depalpur Tehsil of Indore.

The country is in a lockdown which was initially imposed for a period of 21-days but was later extended till May 17. (ANI)