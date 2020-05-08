Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adityanath urges migrants to not walk, cycle home, says govt has made proper arrangement

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:12 IST
Adityanath urges migrants to not walk, cycle home, says govt has made proper arrangement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked officials to reach out to their counterparts in other states for better coordination in bringing the migrants home and urged the workers to not walk or cycle to Uttar Pradesh as this could endanger their health and security. His appeal came on a day 16 migrants were crushed under a goods train in Maharashtra when they were sleeping on rail tracks during their return home in Madhya Pradesh.

They had slept on the tracks due to exhaustion after walking for several kilometres. In Lucknow, a migrant couple cycling home to Chhattisgarh with their two children was killed after a vehicle hit them on Wednesday night. The children were injured but are stated to be stable at a hospital, police said on Friday.

Though the government has been running special trains to ferry migrants, many of them have started their journey home on foot or a bicycle, saying they could not wait for their turn any longer due to lack of food and employment. Adityanath, whose government sent buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back students, reiterated that the migrants should not walk or cycle as this could prove detrimental to their health and security.

During a review meeting, Adityanath also asked UP government officials to treat those returning to the state with honour. Later, speaking about the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said a "proper arrangement" has been put in place for the return of migrants from other states.

Awasthi stressed that Uttar Pradesh was ready to bring bring back all those willing to return if the state they are currently staying provides a detailed list and health certificate of the migrants. Till Friday evening, he said, 69 trains with migrants have arrived in the state.

"When so many trains are coming, the CM said there is no need for anyone to walk to reach home and they should come back as per the proper arrangement made for them," Awasthi said. “Today, 11 trains have arrived, and 16 more will reach by night. They will together bring about 30,000 people from different parts of the country in a day," he said.

Apart from that, about 10,000 UP Transport Corporation buses are ferrying migrants to their homes safely, the senior government official said. He said the return of migrants from Sharjah on Saturday was also discussed during the meeting, and said the flight that landed in Delhi on Friday carried 20 people from Ghaziabad and Noida.

Adityanath said those coming from abroad should be screened and kept in quarantine centres before they could be allowed to go home. He asked Chief Medical Officers of all districts to study patient record, prepare a case history and continue pool testing to increase capacity. The Jansunwai portal is open for registration of those willing to return to their state and the response is good, he said.

He said the government has segregated hospitals to treat COVID and non-COVID patients and this could help in effectively controlling the outbreak. The chief minister directed the fire department to ensure regular sanitization of hotspots and areas near hospitals as well as offices and market areas.

He said measures should be adopted to run emergency services in the hospitals. He directed officials to ensure that the lockdown is followed strictly and in hotspot areas, sanitisation and door-step deliver of goods be ensure on priority.

The CM also asked them to speed up the delivery of fodder to cow shelters..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Some White House staff to wear masks after valet tests positive -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said certain White House staff members have started wearing face masks, one day after the White House said his personal valet had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Trump, asked whether those who...

Coronavirus: Centre assures SC of appropriate steps to deal with harassment of NE people

The Centre on Friday assured the Supreme Court that appropriate measures will be taken by it to deal with incidents of harassment and racial discrimination meted out to the people of North-Eastern region over their physical features and wro...

Mexico car exports, production nosedive amid coronavirus crisis

Mexico auto production and exports plummeted in April, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic forced shut car manufacturing plants and sapped consumer demand for new vehicles. Production plung...

Thailand agrees to remove China, S Korea from COVID high-risk countries list

Thailands Health Minister says the government has agreed to remove China and South Korea from its official list of countries at high-risk for COVID-19 infections because their daily case counts have dropped to the single-digit level. Anutin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020