IGP urges police to keep close watch on surrendered terrorists, OGWs in Jammu region

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:32 IST
A senior officer on Friday impressed upon district police chiefs to keep a close watch over the activities of surrendered, released terrorists and over ground workers (OGWs) while focussing on anti-militancy operations especially in the areas of Jammu region connected with Kashmir valley. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, gave these directives during a high-level meeting that he chaired with range deputy inspectors generals (DIGs) and district SSPs of Jammu through video conference to take stock of measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 and other important issues of Jammu zone, a police spokesman said.

In view of the recent killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo during an encounter in Pulwama district, a detailed briefing was given to the district SSPs especially of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts to maintain close vigil over the activities of surrendered, released terrorists, OGWs and returnees from Pakistan, the spokesman said. The police personnel were also briefed on keeping focus on anti-militancy operations, especially in the areas connected with Kashmir valley, for ensuring that "anti-national elements" do not sneak into Jammu region and indulge in any sabotage, he said.

The district SSPs discussed various issues regarding the civil administration, including lodging migrant labourers near the industries at Samba and Bari Brahmana to make sure that industrial activity does not suffer, issue of migrant workers yearning to head back to their native places and the fact that a large number from outside have already reached Jammu, the spokesman further said. Also, the issue of a large number of communal posts on social media from all communities having potential to disturb peace was also raised, the spokesman added.

The IGP asked officers to provide adequate help to the civil administration so that persons coming from Kashmir valley and outside the Union territory are screened and quarantined. During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by the DIGs and SSPs of Jammu zone with regard to measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in their respective districts.

They also briefed the IGP Jammu zone about measures being taken by police at various quarantine and isolation centres established by the civil administration as well as police department and facilities being provided to the quarantined people. Singh commended the role of police officers and jawans for working round the clock in assisting the civil administration especially with the Health department in fighting COVID-19 during the ongoing lockdown.

Besides, a detailed analysis of arrangements for movement of stranded labourers and students as well as essential commodities from other states to the UT was also discussed, he said. The district SSPs were advised to liaise with district magistrates concerned to ensure smooth movement of people from nomadic communities (Gujjars and Bakarwals) from Jammu region to Kashmir valley and also to ensure permission is obtained from the tehsildar and Sheep Husbandry department before proceeding to Kashmir valley as per past practice, the spokesman added.

