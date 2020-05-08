Left Menu
Over 5,300 people arrested so far for defying lockdown in Noida: Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:37 IST
Thirty-three people were arrested across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly defying the coronavirus-induced lockdown on Friday, taking the number of such arrests to 5,307 so far, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, challans were issued to owners of 249 vehicles and four of them impounded in the district during the day for the same offence, the police added.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which falls in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19, even as lockdown restrictions continue, prohibiting normal movement in this district in western UP, adjoining Delhi. "Nine FIRs were registered on Friday for lockdown violations and 33 people arrested. A total of 793 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 249 of them, while another four were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said. A total of 5,307 people have been arrested till 7 pm on Friday for defying the lockdown since it came into force here on March 23, according to police data available with PTI.

So far, 1,457 FIRs have been registered under IPC section 188 and 6,140 accused booked, the data stated. Also, 95,189 vehicles have been checked during the lockdown period and challans issued to 21,931 of them, while another 1,128 have been impounded, it showed. An amount of Rs 2,38,300 has been collected in fines from the offending vehicles so far, the police said.

The district administration has already banned movement between Noida and Delhi, except for ambulances, doctors, media and those directly involved in COVID-19 services. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC section 144 till May 17, covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 17 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials warned. As of Friday, 214 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district, including one death, while 118 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, according to official figures. PTI KIS IJT

