Bodies of 16 migrants killed in Maha to be sent to MP by train

The bodies of 16 migrant workers who were mowed down by a train in the early hours of Friday in Aurangabad in Maharashtra will be taken to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, officials said. The 16, working in a steel factory in Jalna, some 59 kilometres from here, were walking with others to Bhusawal to catch a Shramik Special train to MP, but fell asleep on the tracks due to exhaustion and were run over by a goods train near Karmad, officials said.

"A train that will depart from Aurangabad to Jabalpur in MP tonight carrying migrant labourers stranded in the lockdown will have a coach attached to transport the 16 bodies. The MP government will make further arrangements from Jabalpur to get the bodies to the kin," Aurangabad Collector Uday Choudhari told PTI. The incident is the most tragic involving migrant labourers since lockdown was imposed on March 25 to fight the coronavirus outbreak, with several reports coming from across the country of stranded people trying to reach their homes on foot, cycles, on trucks and even concealed in the drums of cement mixer vehicles.