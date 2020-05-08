Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil society groups urge PM to give Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to victims of Maha train tragedy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:14 IST
Civil society groups urge PM to give Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to victims of Maha train tragedy

New Delhi, May 8 (P TI) A group of civil society organizations on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia per person for those who died in the Aurangabad train accident. Sixteen migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks while returning to Madhya Pradesh were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Friday.

The organisations, which have come together as a "National Campaign for Migrant Workers" demanded that all migrant workers returning home be provided with an ex- gratia of Rs 7,000 in lieu of the wages lost because of the nationwide lockdown imposed to stave off the spread of coronavirus. "Victims of the railway track accident, and all those who died while travelling to their homes, be given ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh from PM Cares Fund," they said.

The campaign had earlier written to the prime minister demanding speedy return of workers to their homes and warned of a humanitarian disaster if the return was delayed. "This has now come true. The migrant workers are protesting all over the country demanding a speedy return to their homes. Lakhs of workers continue to walk to their homes thousands of kilometres away," it said.

While the government allowed the movement of migrant workers back to their homes under public and legal pressure on April 29, all actions taken since then show that the intent is to hold workers back, they said in their letter. The campaign rued that the number of trains introduced is so low that it will take months for workers to go back.

"The government fears that there will be a shortage of workers to restart the economy. The campaign would like to point out that such a stance, besides being wrong on humanitarian and legal ground, is also counterproductive," the letter read. "Earlier the workers go back, earlier they will come back for work. It is very unrealistic to expect the workers to start doing work in their current frame of mind," it said.

The movement of migrant workers to their homes must be undertaken on a war footing, mobilizing all possible means of transportation and coordinated by a central task force, the civil society organizations said. The campaign also protested the orders of state governments diluting labour laws.

"A number of state governments have passed orders extending work hours to 12 hours and suspending labour laws for varying periods of time. Such blatant dilution of labour laws cannot be allowed under exigencies of disaster management," it said..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarfaraz Ahmed set to be demoted in PCB's new central contracts list

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has decided to demote their 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed from category A to C in the new central contracts, to be given to the players in August. According to details, the Board has al...

COVID-19: Four test positive in HP, tally rises to 51

Eds Updates tally Shimla, May 8 PTI&#160;Four people, including a two-year-old girl, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 51 in the state, officials said. A woman from ...

'Bizarre', it is like a warm-up game: David Warner on playing without spectators

Australian opener David Warner on Friday termed as bizarre the experience of playing behind closed doors, which it said was like playing a warm-up game. Australia played against New Zealand in an ODI without spectators on March 13, which ti...

Trump offers Biden rapid COVID-19 test to resume travel

President Donald Trump said Friday that he is willing to provide Joe Biden, his presumptive Democratic opponent, with a rapid COVID-19 testing system so Biden can return to the campaign trail. Trump, who this week made his first trip out of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020