NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 4th person in fake notes case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday submitted a supplementary chargesheet in a fake currency case of last year, naming a fourth person for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy. The chargesheet, filed before a special NIA court in Guwahati, names Abdul Baten in the case relating to the circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), an official of the premier investigation agency said.

He has been chargesheeted under IPC sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) and 489C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency), the official said. The case relates to seizure of FICN in the denomination of Rs 200 (420 pieces) and Rs 500 (200 pieces) with a face value of Rs 1,84,000 from the possession of Mataleb Ali, Amir Hamza and Dilbar Hussain during a random search by police at Islampur road in Guwahati on April 5 last year, the NIA said.

An FIR was registered against them by the police. Later, the NIA re-registered the case and started investigation, the probe agency said, adding a chargesheet was filed on December 5, last year against Ali, Hamza and Hussain under relevant provisions of the IPC. Baten used to supply fake notes to Ali, Hamza and Hussain for circulation in different parts of the country. Further investigation into the case is on, the NIA said.