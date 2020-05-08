Mob hurls stones at police in Ahmedabad, 15 detained

An agitated mob pelted stones at policemen who were enforcing lockdown in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad city on Friday evening, a senior official said. Shahpur, a minority community-dominated area, is in `Red Zone' as several coronavirus cases have been found in the locality.

While a police inspector was injured in the stone-pelting, 15 persons were detained by police. Police lobbed 30 teargas shells to disperse the mob, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Patel.

"A police team visited Shahpur after learning that locals were coming out in large numbers despite lockdown. When policeasked them to stay indoors, people got angry and started throwing stones," he said.