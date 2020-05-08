Left Menu
Six of family killed in car crash in Rajasthan's Sirohi

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:25 IST
Six of family killed in car crash in Rajasthan's Sirohi

Six members of a family were killed on Friday in a collision involving an SUV and a car in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said. The driver of the SUV and two other family members, including a minor, who were travelling in the car, were seriously injured and referred to Udaipur, they said.

The accident occurred near Kirvali village, Assistant Sub-Inspector Bhanwar Singh of Abu Road Sadar police station said. Two of the car occupants died on the spot while 4 others succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

"The family belonged to Kalindri in Sirohi district and had settled in Pune, where they had a cloth business. Amid the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, they had set off from Pune for their home in Sirohi after taking requisite permission," said SHO (Abu Sadar) Anand Kumar. The deceased people were identified as Govind (55), his wife Bhagu Devi (50), their son Arvind (28) besides Rekha (38), Pushpit (15) and Vipul (35), police said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the accident and condoled aggrieved family members. Two other family members, Praveen (32) and Divyanshi (2), and the driver of the SUV, Chandan Yadav (34), are undergoing treatment at Udaipur, they said.

Yadav had come from Mumbai in his car to drop a family in Sirohi and had been on his way back to the Mumbai. The bodies have been kept at a mortuary of government hospital in Abu Road, police said.

