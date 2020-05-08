Gehlot reviews functioning of dairy, fishery and animal husbandry dept

Jaipur, May 8 ( PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday reviewed functioning of the Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Fisheries and Cattle Department and directed officials to ensure that the grant given to cow shelters be disbursed at the earliest. He said the state government has given a grant of about Rs 275 crore to the cow shelters which will provide relief to their operators who are suffering due to coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Gehlot, while reviewing the department through video conference, said dairy and animal husbandry are the mainstay of economy and livelihood of farmers. The state government will not allow cattle rearers and farmers suffer due to the pandemic, the chief minister said. He said the demand for milk products has been affected due to the lockdown. In such a situation, dairies should strengthen their marketing system and also find alternatives through which the income of cattle rearers and farmers can be increased, Gehlot said. The chief minister instructed officials to start more and more work in MGNREGA scheme so as to provide employment to workers, farmers, agricultural labourers, cattle rearers who are facing unemployment due to the crisis.