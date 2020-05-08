Left Menu
India to expand scope of repatriation of its citizens next week

India will expand the scope of repatriation of its stranded citizens from other countries in the next week i.e. May 15, even as four flights have already landed in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India will expand the scope of repatriation of its stranded citizens from other countries in the next week i.e. May 15, even as four flights have already landed in the country. Informed sources told ANI that Indians will be repatriated from other countries like Russia, Germany, Thailand, France, Spain, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in the next phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission'.

As of now, a total of 67,833 requests have been registered for repatriation, including requests from students, migrant workers, short-term visa holders faced with expiry of visas, those faced with medical emergency or seeking treatment for terminal illness etc. As per sources, the state-wise break-up of repatriation requests are -- Kerala (25,246), Tamil Nadu (6,617), Maharashtra (4,341), Uttar Pradesh (3,715), Rajasthan (3,320), Telangana (2,796), Karnataka (2,786), Andhra Pradesh (2,445), Gujarat (2,330) and Delhi (2,232).

A total number of 64 flights carrying approximately 15,000 returnees from 12 countries are expected to land at 14 airports across India during week 1 from May 7-15. Sources said a total number of 27 flights shall take off from the Gulf region during week 1 -- UAE-11 (including the 2 that have already landed), Saudi Arabia-5, Kuwait-5, Bahrain-2, Qatar-2 and Oman-2.

From the neighbourhood, seven flights shall take off during week 1 from Bangladesh (including the one that has already landed) carrying passengers bound for Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Similarly, 14 flights shall take off during Week 1 from South-East Asia, five each from Singapore (including the one that has already landed) and the Philippines and four from Malaysia.

Seven flights shall take off during Week 1 from four airports in US - New York, Washington D.C., Chicago and San Francisco while another seven flights shall take off from London in the UK. Sources said these flights are expected to land at 14 airports across India during Week 1 - Delhi (10 flights), Hyderabad (9), Kochi (9), Kozhikode (4), Trivandrum (1), Kannur (1), Chennai (9), Trichy (1), Ahmadabad (5), Mumbai (4), Srinagar (3). Bengaluru (4), Lucknow (1) and Amritsar (1).

Sources said that INS Jalashwa, which was sent to Maldives, has set sail today, at 1630 IST from Male to Kochi with approximately 700 returnees on board. The expected time arrival at Kochi is forenoon May 10, depending upon sea conditions. Meanwhile, INS Magar, is expected to set sail from Male with 200 returnees on May 10 to reach Kochi on May 12. Depending upon requirements, both ships will make another journey from Male to Tuticorin subsequently.

MEA has developed a dynamic online platform on which requests received by Indian Missions from Indian nationals wishing to return are regularly being uploaded, said sources. (ANI)

