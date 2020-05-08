Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dakshina Kannada District Collector holds meeting with officials over COVID-19

Dakshina Kannada District Collector Sindhu B Roopesh on Friday held a meeting to discuss the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the current situation in the district.

ANI | Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:36 IST
Dakshina Kannada District Collector holds meeting with officials over COVID-19
Visual from the meeting.. Image Credit: ANI

Dakshina Kannada District Collector Sindhu B Roopesh on Friday held a meeting to discuss the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the current situation in the district.

The meeting was attended by Member of Parliament and Karnakata BJP unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister-in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary, MLA Vedavas Kamath and District Medical Officer Dr Ramachandra Bauri among others were present there.

Top officials of the police department, labour department officials and other concerned persons were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

TRENDING

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 may have a female lead by Endgame’s Karen Gillian

Measures to curb COVID-19 lead to disruption of trafficking routes for illegal drugs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

NiP, Liquid, VP.Prodigy advance in Pushka League playoffs

Ninjas in Pyjamas, VP.Prodigy and Team Liquid swept their playoff openers Friday to reach the Pushka League semifinals. NiP defeated Commonwealth of Independent States group winner HellRaisers in 30 minutes and 52 minutes and will face VP.P...

ANALYSIS-Working women, and especially single moms, are hit hard by coronavirus downturn

Before she was laid off from her bartending job in Charleston, South Carolina, Shana Swain used to spend her nights serving food and mixing Manhattans and Cosmopolitans. Now Swain, 40, spends her evenings having dinner with her girls, age 5...

Colony Capital reports $3.2 billion defaults on portfolio loans

Real estate and investment firm Colony Capital Inc said on Friday its portfolio companies had defaulted on 3.2 billion of debt secured by hotels and healthcare-related properties. Colony Capital has received a notice of acceleration coverin...

Polish opposition demands minister's dismissal over election 'embarrassment'

Polish opposition lawmakers on Friday called for the dismissal of a government minister tasked with organising Sundays presidential election, after the ruling coalition unexpectedly said the vote could not take place due to the coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020