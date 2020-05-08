Left Menu
Those coming from red zones will be put in mandatory institutional quarantine for 14 days, says Kerala CM

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:55 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that those coming from red zones will have to be in mandatory institutional quarantine for 14 days and would be moved to the quarantine facility from the check-post itself. "Those persons coming from red zones will have to be put in mandatory institutional quarantine facility for a period of 14 days. They will be moved from the check-post itself," said the Kerala Chief Minister while speaking to reporters.

"Yesterday two flights from UAE reached Kerala and today one flight from Saudi Arabia is expected to arrive late at night. The flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi came with 181 passengers including four infants, 15 children under the age of 10 and 49 pregnant women. Five people from this flight were admitted at Kalamassery Medical College for isolation. The flight from Dubai to Kozhikode had 182 passengers including five children," he added. Today's special flight from Riyadh to Kozhikode has 149 expatriates. Apart from 139 persons from 13 districts of the state, there are 10 from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also. The list includes 84 pregnant women, 22 children, five with emergency medical needs and three people above the age of seventy.

"A flight from Doha is expected to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday with people from Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts," said Vijayan. 86,679 Malayalees stranded in other States due to lockdown have registered for passes. Of these, 37,891 (43.71 per cent) are from red zones. So far 45,814 have been issued passes and out of these, 19,476 were for those from red zones.

Till date, 16,385 people have reached back Kerala. Of these, 8,912 are from red zones. Out of those who arrived yesterday, 3,216 have been moved to quarantine centres. "Those who came from red zones earlier are being identified and moved to government quarantine centres for mandatory 14 days quarantine. Children below 10 years of age, senior citizens above 75 and pregnant women will be quarantined at homes," he added.

The Chief Minister informed that pass distribution will continue as per the standard operating procedure in place but entry will not be permitted for those without prior registration. Meanwhile, till May 7, as many as 24,088 migrant labourers have gone to their native states from Kerala in 21 special non-stop trains. This includes 10,017 migrant workers in nine trains to Bihar, 3,421 on three trains to Odisha, 5,689 on five trains to Jharkhand, 2,293 in two trains to Uttar Pradesh, 1,143 in one train to Madhya Pradesh and 1,131 in one train to West Bengal. (ANI)

